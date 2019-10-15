Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Yes, but he's a long strider. They need some short area quickness guys for those crossing routes.
Rodgers is going to have to be checkdown Chuck tonight. Lions just keep rushing four and dropping into zone.
There's an inside zone run play. Somehow, they have to get that going.
You know, I was going to rip Rodgers for not throwing it to Jamaal Williams in the flat because he was wide open, but he makes a great read down the seam. And Aaron Jones drops it. Wow.
Sorry, it was Darius Sheppard in the flat on the Jones drop.
Just a really well designed play. Jones just dropped it.
That throw hit him in the hands.
Packers catch a break with a holding call on the Lions. First and 10 at the 28.
Looked like Graham got help up going across the middle. That was going to be a decent gain. Might have run into his own guy.
Jamaal Williams looks like he has come to play tonight.
Jamaal Williams has three carries for 20 yards.
A little bit of inside zone seems to have gotten the running game back on track.