Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

I believe that's correct, but I'd have to look it up.
Coverage needs to be tighter now that they're down here. Make Stafford beat you with a bunch of throws. He'll make a mistake eventually, so I don't have a problem with zone in the middle of the field. Now they have to tighten up.
One guy had a chance to blow up that screen and he couldn't do it. Adrian Amos dove for the tackle but Johnson just out ran him.
Lions have the right answers for everything.
Not optimistic or pessimistic. Just pointing out what I see.
Boy, I thought Hockenson had that for sure. Dropped it at the end. Thirrd and goal at the 2.
Delay of game on the Lions.
He sent Jones in motion and saw that it was man-to-man but he was too late with the snap.
Running the clock down again....
Looks like the Packers are giving the 5 yards back now.
Kenny Clark was way early.
Looked like Lions were expecting a blitz and instead Pettine rushed three and dropped eight. Turned out to be a good call. No one open.
Prater will attempt a 22-yard FG attempt... it's good.
That's why I mean about being tight near the end zone. They are staying in the game by holding in the red zone. Of course, you'd like them to put together some stops, but they stopped the long pass and that was the immediate goal.
Now they need some help from the offense.
The defense deserves credit for holding two of those to field goals. They get the blame for the two long plays.
Because usually the offsides guy is trying to get back on his side of the line. If he keeps going, the play is generally called dead. If he tries to get back or stops, it can go on.
Packers catching a big break on the kickoff. Prater knocks it out of bounds.
He came in with groin and knee injuries.
Lions rushing four and daring Rodgers to beat them.
David Bakhtiari with his fourth holding penalty of the season.
Nice job by Allison of finding that space between the safety in corner in the Cover 2 zone. That's a first down.
The lack of speed at receiver is evident on these crossing routes. They need guys like Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks, who can blow by guys in single coverage.
Big run by Jones, but that's coming back. Ref threw the flag from about 25 yards in the backield.
Going against Elgton Jenkins.