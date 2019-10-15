Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Really, they looked pretty good first half of the Dallas game. And weren't that bad in the second half in terms of points.
I don't know if I can say that. I don't think it would have mattered on the flea flicker. Most safeties are going to bite on that. It's hard not to. It's basically corner on receiver.
As for the second one, I didn't see whether the safety was a factor. Looked to me like it was King's play to make.
It's not good. I think we've established that without Adams it's not that good.
Rodgers wanted MVS on a post corner and MVS slipped. Blew up the play.
It had a chance to be a nice long gain, but MVS lost his footing.
Smart by Rodgers to take the check downs. Lions are rushing three and dropping eight. No sense forcing it.
Jamaal Williams deciding he wants to be a part of the running rotation. Packers are going to have to try to move it this way until they can get the Lions out f this deep zone coverage.
Yeah, it usually is around this time of year.
That is not how you win games.
Aaron Jones coughs it up on the strip by A'Shawn Robinson.
That is Aaron Jones' first lost fumble since the New England game the middle of last year. Only the second lost fumble of his NFL career.
Lions stuck it to them with those two long plays. Those were momentum grabbers. They haven't done much else otherwise offensively.
They've made three huge plays and that is the story of the game.
Darrell Bevell winning the battle of game plans so far.
Lions are taking the Packers' pass rush out of the equation with a lot of quick throws and draw plays.
Packers need to get the Lions in a third and long. That's what they have avoided.
Points are what matters. Yards don't mean a thing. Sacks and interceptions are a big part of playing defense. i wouldn't discount that.