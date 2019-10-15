Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Kidding. He's not been a factor early, that's for sure. But you can't give up on him.
Kevin King looks like he's not physically ready to play. He's not running well. You could tell on the first completion and you could see on that one. They need to get him out of the game.
I think his groin and knee injuries are affecting him.
Lions back inside the red zone after that long completion.
Pettine brings a slot corner blitz to cause a quick throw and now it's third and 3.
Nice job of Stafford getting rid of the ball. The Lions are not going to have Stafford hold it long because they know the Packers pass rush is coming.
They would go with Tramon outside and Chandon Sullivan inside.
Stafford with a screen to Hockenson. Good tackle to keep him out of the end zone. Third and goal.
Tyler Lancaster and Dean Lowry with great penetration to blow up that third and goal. Lions going for it now.
One ref with the TD call and the other with the change of possession call.
Going to be hard to overturn this because it's so close.
We're getting a view on the scoreboard that isn't real clear.
Now you know why I wasn't feeling great about that pick I made.
The Lions have had two weeks to prepare for this game. Darrell Bevell definitely saw something in the deep game he could exploit.
Question is can the Packers adjust and get their offfense going.