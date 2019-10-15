Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Might not be bad for a play-action bootleg to the tight end or back.
No, he did not. They traded for him. He refused to report until mid-season.
Allen Lazard leads the Packers with 4 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Getting closer to the first down. Detroit calls it's final timeout with 1:45 left. It's now third and 4.
Why not throw it away there?
Nothing there, just get rid of it.
Oh, you have to be kidding. Hands to the face on Flowers again.
That's terrible. His hand was on Bakhtiari's shoulder pad.
I don't know about that. He had a shot to score a TD with 1:12 to go and he went down so he could run down the clock.
That's assuming Crosby is going to hit the FG. I'd rather the Lions have to score a TD.