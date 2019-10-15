Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

it doesn't look like a ton of RPOs. He's getting the snap off fairly quickly.
They definitely want to take their shots down the field and that's what they've been doing.
Beautiful breakup by Tramon Williams.
But then Hockenson returns the favor for a first down. This is a slugfest.
That was remarkable coverage by Will Redmond. Watch him avoid running into Marvin Jones and still remain close on the deep ball.
Shepherd back for the punt.
If you're talking about Redmond, he smartly pulled his arm out of there. In realtime, it made it seem like he was showing he wasn't holding.
He picked him up on waivers. No one like Rison has been released.
I don't get that sense. I wonder if it will be at least a couple more weeks. Just my gut. But I have no facts to base that on.
No, he was cut by Jacksonville.
I was wondering when Rodgers was going to try to run the ball. It's a little harder against zone coverage because everyone is looking at you, but he was effective there.
Rodgers just passed 3,000 yards rushing in a career.
Not in the middle of the season. Those were off-season moves.
Rodgers doesn't give up on Jimmy Graham and Graham finally comes threw for him. That's a first down at the 39 and the clock is down to 2;45.
Time to use up as much clock as possible. Lions have three timeouts, however, and here comes the 2-minute warning.
LaFleur would be smart to let it run out to the 2-minute warning.
Unless they can run for a first down here, Detroit is going to get the ball back. They probably need to run for two first downs to keep Detroit from getting another shot.
Seems to be blowing at him on this end.