Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Isn't that what someone was just saying about Shepherd?
Lions nearly coughed it up, but it rolled out of bounds. LaFleur calls a timeout. Not sure if he wants to challenge something.
LaFleur is going to challenge whether it's a completed pass.
Wow, they're calling it incomplete. Rare reversal. Fourth and 2 at the 35.
Here comes Prater to attempt a 54-yard field goal....
That guy is money in the bank.
Looking at the replay again, it looks like a catch from the reverse angle.
I don't see a lot speed with Shepherd on any of his runs. I thought he had better moves than that.
That's got to be your strategy. Anytime the Lions have their safeties back, they have to run the ball. The key is knowing when to run inside and run outside.
That's the kind of big play Rodgers needs to make. Bought some time and found Lewis open for a first down.
No one open again. Still don't know why you can't run it on second and 10. In fact, I'd run it on third and 10. They're in four-down territory.
Illegal use of hands to the face on Trey Flowers against David Bakhtiari. What a break.
Seems like they need to be going with Rodgers under center more. At least give the illusion of a run.
There's your Allen Lazard sighting. Looked about the same as everyone else.
I guess Allen Lazard is the answer..
I will eat my proper amount of crow on that.
Phenomenal throw by Rodgers. Laid it out there where only Lazard could catch it.
After a penalty, Crosby hits the PAT. LIONS 22, PACKERS 20.
BTW, Allison is still being evaluated for a concussion, but he's out.
Aaron Rodgers has completed 19 of 34 passes for 242 yards and 2 TDs with an INT, 85.7 rating.
Could be. They need to find a returner.