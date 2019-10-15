Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

He's got a find a way to get it done. That's what the great ones do.
Wow, that looked like it was going to be a great catch by Golladay.
Brings up third and 10. Big down for the pass rush.
Preston Smith got off the ball quick for the sack. Looked like he was offsides, but that's a sack and Shepherd will go back for the punt.
Shepherd smartly fair catches and the crowd applauds.
MVS on the end around. He's got to be a little more decisive and run behind those blockers' heels.
Yeah, if MVS takes that outside, he's running for 15.
Depends who's available. Are they really good enough to win the Super Bowl with one more piece? I'm not ready to say that, are you?
Start of the fourth, second and 1.
There's an MVS siting. That's what he does best. Run straight down the field.
Great concentration on the 46-yard catch.
Wasting a throw to Jimmy Graham in the end zone.
Rodgers called for the quick snap and then called everybody back to the huddle.
Well, I think that might be the last we see if Darrius Shepherd for a while. Who was asking for more of him?
Not much else he can do there. Can't blame him for that.