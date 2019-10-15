Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

He was the only guy open.
He's not. He hasn't been for a couple of years. He needs some playmakers around him. He needs Adams in the worst way.
LaFleur is going to want to challenge this catch.
Golladay had a foot out, I thought.
The Lions have not been able to run the ball, yet they've got 265 yards.
Agree. He's not cutting very well. It's obvious he's not 100% but apparently they feel, he's better than the next guy up.
Lions are going to attempt another field goal after another third down stop.
This will be a 51-yard FG attempt from Matt Prater... it's good. LIONS 19, PACKERS 13.
Offense really has to find a way to get going.
The two backs have nearly as many yards as Rodgers does passing. Might be time to get the ball in their hands.
Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones have combined for 158 of the Packers' 246 yards.
Packers want PI, but I don't think that ball was catchable.
Back shoulder to Kumerow and there's nothing there. Receivers aren't getting open. Tight ends aren't getting open, LaFleur isn't running the ball.
What the heck is he doing catching that rolling punt.
That might have gone another 5 yards. It's a 53-yard punt as it is.