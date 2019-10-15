Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Pettine stacking the box on first down.
False start on the Lions. They're off to a bad start, much like the Packers started the first half.
Packers are really hustling to get their nickel and dime packages out because Lions have caught them with quick snaps a couple times.
All-out blitz this time. Stafford gets taken down by Preston Smith.
Pettine brought everybody. A nice change up.
Lions have the ball after Shepherd fumbles the punt. That was very ugly.
Looked like he the ball carried on him or he just misjudged it.
The pass coverage is looking better. Seems like they've at least got a feel for the route combinations.
This time they bring four and King has great coverage on Golladay.
Golladay broke up an interception. King had position on him and a good bead on the ball.
Prater will attempt a FG from 41 yards... It's good.
Geronimo Allison is being evaluated for a chest injury and concussion.
Rodgers is 13 of 22 for 124 yards and a TD, 90.0 rating. Stafford is 13 of 19 for 224 yards, 108.2 rating.
Going to have to rely on Jones and Williams both runnin and passing.
Not sure why they're not trying to establish the run or go with some checkdowns. Williams got smoked on a blitz pickup and it resulted in a sack.
Jimmy Graham trying to get a first down after the catch is like watching a fly in molasses.
Scott will need a huge punt here.
And he gets very lucky with that punt. Low line drive, but he gets a good roll. 51 yards.