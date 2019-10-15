Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

You know, that was not a dirty hit.
The guy was just going for the ball. Very unfortunate that they hit helmets.
The guy had both hands down going for the INT, it seemed like.
Well, I guess Marcedes Lewis is an option off play-action.
Packers have 16 carries for 109 yards today.
That play looked like it had no chance. There was n outlet for Rodgers on the blitz.
LaFleur decides to go for points on fourth and 2 at the 30.
Crosby's 48-yard field goal is good.
Seems like they brought a few more on that third down. A double A gap blitz I think. Rodgers probably wasn't expecting it.
I don't think so. He said he worked on a few little things over the off-season but no new changes. He looks a little thinner to me. That's about it.
Not a bad strategy, really. I think it's to find a way to move the ball without Adams and Allison and a banged up MVS.