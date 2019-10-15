Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

This is the best part of halftime.
I have no idea. The guy has brass knuckles on his mic?
I mean, this is what this has devolved into? Not everyone on other teams is better, or more suited right now to just roll in and play in this offense. Gutey made this call in camp.
I can't think of the name but that was a loonnng time ago. Pettine prefers coverage. He'd rather have a Burks-type at ILB and if not, dropping a safety down in there.
Dude. Phil Collins could throw a touchdown to himself.
Well, the team did draft three wideouts last year? That's addressing a need. Now, going forward, will they decide to use a higher pick(s) on one or two?
Once my coffee is brewed.
Great call. I'm a bit surprised they haven't worked him in more to be honest.
I'm not sure, to be honest.
Can I block someone on this Tim?
I can definitely catch, but definitely can't run.
Tom is back with my coffee. Thanks again everyone!
OK, I'm properly hydrated. Let's go.
Oh boy, Geronimo Alliason is hurt. This is not good.
Flag is down for a personal foul.