Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

We'll see if MVS can come back. Look, I'll say on the surface - a team that drafts a bunch of wideouts has more talent than a team that relies on all undrafted guys. Basically it's Adams and MVS as draft picks. That's not to say the Packers don't have talent - that isn't true - they are in the league. I think this offense is designed for these guys to get the ball - and they have - they just need to hold on to it.