Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Not much happening there.
There's a nice dig route by Allison for a first down, working into the middle of that zone.
Maybe he's not ready. Maybe he's not been good in practice. We don't know.
I think Jimmy G's difference-making days are over. He showed that early today.
Because he's slower than Jimmy G.
Man, the Lions are just flooding the field with DBs. Begging for the Packers to run it. Maybe a draw would work.
You know, kind of like that.
That's a 45-yard run by Williams on the draw play.
They probably saw what I saw, which was the Lions just dropping everyone back and rushing three.
First and goal at the 10.
That was Jamaal Williams' longest rush of his career and the longest rush of the season for the Packers.
Geronimo Allison not helping with a holding call.
Might want to try running the ball again here.
Lions are bringing three and holding one guy off to see if its a run. If it's not, then he comes and blitzes. At least that's what they did the last play.
Fans don't like the running call, but I can't blame him. At this point, don't turn it over and take the points.