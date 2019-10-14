Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Beautiful night. Crisp, clear, not cold at all.
Probably a decent amount. The Lions' receivers are no joke and T.J. Hockenson can run down the middle of the field. We might see a lot of zone tonight, which means rallying to the ball is necessary. Savage is really good at that.
Pffft, I'm sure that will be objective.
Good question. Darrius Shepherd is my guess.
Is there anyone else to go to?
Correct. No play by play allowed.
No, he's got a hamstring.
Probably not. I think they play eight-men in the box early and try to drop eight in the secondary on third downs. Just my gut feeling.
I think they'll be in the market for one, but I don't know if it's going to happen. I really think if they win this game, they need to get serious about it because their playoff chances are going to be really good and Adams may never be healthy all year. You just don't know.
He's out at least eight weeks and I'd be surprised if he's activated. He's missed so much time, both in camp and the season.