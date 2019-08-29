Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

No hot dogs, just brats. But I don't eat brats. So, everybody loses.
Did anyone see what happened to Sternberger?
They're going to have to gut it out until Burks comes back. There will be a few ILBs available, but I don't know if any of them can help right away. The vets are Malcolm Smith, Mason Foster and Kiko Alonzo could be released or traded.
I don't see Sternberger back out on the field.
Ficken will be kicken to start the 2nd half.
No, he's one of the guys sitting. He might be the starting TE against the Bears.
Will Redmond with a dumb penalty on the Chiefs sideline. Personal foul for throwing a guy to the ground out of bounds.
Markus Jones is really tearing it up tonight. I'm going to have to go back and watch him on special teams to see if he has a chance to make the team.