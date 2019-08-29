Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

Yes. He was there last year.
Yeah, I wonder about that. They don't have a big no-huddle package. Maybe they should expand 2-minute. Rodgers sure likes no-huddle.
Really good protection for Kizer and he's stepping into his throws.
Packers take their final timeout after Kizer throws to Shepherd on the short out. Probably should have thrown it away or into the end zone.
Second and 7 at the 17 with 16 seconds left. No timeouts.
That's going to be pass interference on the Chiefs. I'd like to see if Redding's feet got in.
Nope, he stepped out before he caught it. I guess that last push with his forearm was the call.
First and goal at the 1 with 11 seconds left.
Kizer throws fade to Redding, incomplete.
Nice job of Kizer not panicking and waiting for Baylis to clear through the traffic into the corner of the end zone. 1-yard TD, Kizer to Baylis.
#Packers rookie TE Jace Sternberger is being taken to the locker room on a cart.
Kizer is 7 of 12 for 59 yards and a touchdown with an interception, 64.2 rating.
If it's serious, they could wind up keeping Baylis.
It's all me during night games.