Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

That's where Kizer kills his chances. He just throws it over J'Mon Moore's head. I'm not sure if Moore ran a bad route, but it didn't look like it.
No, I do not. Not his style.
I need to see it again. Looked like Kizer just overshot him.
Nice back-shoulder from Shurmur to Fortson on Jamerson for the TD.
Fortson is a big receiver. He's 6-4, 230.
I don't care what his style is. I'll judge him on Ws and Ls.
I don't know if anyone blocked on that kickoff return. Looked like five guys were on Shepherd before he got to the 20-yard line.
I think Kizer is a really bright guy. I think it comes down to poise and decision-making in the heat off the moment.
Jury is out. None of this stuff matters much. I'll judge him as the regular seasons goes on.
Nice hands catch there by Teo Redding on third down.
Maybe Teo Redding is going to be our three-star play of the game. He catch a ball across the middle for 20 yards.
Tim Boyle finished 3 of 6 for 18 yards and a touchdown, 95.8 rating.
It's OK. We're in the corner, but I actually don't mind the view there. We're right in the end zone on the visitors side of the field.
Listen to the podcast tomorrow, Jim and I will break it all down.
He's a starter for the Bears.
Yes, he does. He's quite cordial actually. And he tries to answer your questions. I have not issue with him.
Seems like Kizer is getting rid of the ball quicker. Could be that KC is more vanilla than it was earlier on or is just playing it's No. 3s.
Another nice shot from Kizer. Looks like a drop by Sternberger. Right in his hands.