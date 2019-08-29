Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs have committed five penalties for 46 yards.
Like I said, if Kizer doesn't play in this game, then I'm thinking he's No. 2. In my opinion, Boyle has been better, but my opinion doesn't matter much in the Packers organization.
Great catch o er Hollman on the sideline. Hollman looked like he had a chance to make a play on th eball.
Jody Fortson just snatched that ball away from Hollman. Then he gets a penalty for taunting. Andy Reid will not be happy with that.
I think he's got a chance to be a decent backup. But it's so hard to tell when he's not facing real defenses. Kizer at least has the experience doing that.
He was dressed but I have not seen him play. They may have had him just go through warmups. He's in pads on the sideline.
Brady Sheldon is not disappointing me tonight. He's pretty good in zone coverage. Closes quickly and seems to always be in position.
I agree. Winning excites crowds.
DeShone Kizer is in the game for the Packers.
Let's see what he does here.
That was a tremendous throw by Kizer. Wow, he stood in there and put it right on Redding's hands.
That's as nice a throw as I've seen Kizer make.
Nice fake to get the first down. Kizer seems like he's ready to play. Consistency has been his biggest enemy.
They'd have to think about keeping Boyle. But there are only so many backup jobs available and you'd have to be willing to keep him as a 3.
Yes, and he had an interception on the 2-point try and he also had a near interception in the Houston game (the ball was stripped out as he was making his return).