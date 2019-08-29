Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

Another tipped pass. Looney almost made it look like it was picked off.
The Chiefs are giving this one away. Markus Jones making a strong showing tonight with a sack and fumble recovery.
He was claimed off waivers from Baltimore a week into training camp.
He's an undrafted free agent from Angelo State. Probably a good bet for the practice squad after tonight.
I was not surprised he was traded. They have depth at OLB and they like Randy Ramsey. Gilbert isn't starting caliber and they probably were going to have to cut him or Ramsey. Getting a seventh was a good alternative all things considered.
Wow, there's a flag thrown from a long way away. The field judge has a cannon of an arm.
That's holding on the Chiefs.
Boyle has absolutely no time to throw.
Boyle is moving the ball without really completing any passes. I guess that's productive.
Really nice play by Morris Claiborne on that throw from Boyle to Baylis in the corner of the end zone. Broke up a TD.
They should not be allowed to throw flags when the 3s are in there.
Facemask on the Chiefs. First and goal at the 3.
There's Boyle to Sternberger and the lights are flickering again here. I feel like I'm at a Bucks game.
If Kizer doesn't play in the second half, it could be that he is the backup. Why else would they hold him out?
Welcome to the new era of Packers football.
Ficken hit the PAT after Sternberger's 2-yard TD from Boyle.