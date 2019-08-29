Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

You mean his record? Geez, he's just 1-2.
It does seem kind of odd. But he lines up with Adams a lot in practice with the 1s. I thought he would have a more active preseason, but for some reason Rodgers has been throwing elsewhere.
It can tell you something about depth. That team's backups or special teams might wind up being better.
Not a lot from what I've seen, but we haven't really seen him do anything creative. I think he'll find ways to get the Smiths one-on-ones and use Savage and Tramon Williams as blitzers.
You can go with that if you'd like.
Oh, she meant that long sleeve shirt. Yeah, it's kind of warm tonight.
I don't know if it will make a difference in the outcome against Chicago, but I find it a little odd that the starting QB hasn't taken a single snap in a new offense.
If it's Crosby, 90%. If it's Ficken, 25%.
Those guys play all over. Sullivan has been playing slot and now he's playing safety. Jamerson was playing outside because they're short on corners.
He missed four maybe. Crosby missed one.
Well, we know that Ty Summers can run, that's for sure. He was a fullback early in college.
The hit is from OLB Markus Jones, who has had a couple of nice plays tonight after being pretty quiet during camp.
Oh, and Crosby misses the PAT. That's not good.
Summers' INT return was 74 yards for the TD.
Did anyone notice the lights dimming as part of the TD celebration? That's new.
You can if you want. It's preseason. Call me in three weeks.
I never saw a replay. Anyone have it on DVR?
Why would you have him take a pay cut? And why would he accept one?
Crosby knocks it way out of the end zone.
Offsides on the Packers and they'll have to re-kick.
Well, he's not taking a pay cut, that's for sure. They'll have to cut him.