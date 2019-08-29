Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

Kingsley Keke sacks Kyle shurbur by bull rushing Pace Murphy.
Harrison Butker, 28-yard field goal, is good.
Darrius Shepherd back for the kick.
Boyle would be in consideration, same with Lazard.
Nice looking pass to Trevor Davis. Missed him by that much...
Pankey did not get out on that screen fast enough. If he does, Williams has a better chance to get to the middle of the field.
Another boomer from Scott, the Chiefs fumble at the end and it appears they recover.
Penalty on the Chiefs will put the ball back on the 13.
There was a block out of bounds that might have affected coverage.
Yes, that's who I would go with. He's been pretty darn good.
I don't think there are a lot of go routes in the offense, but we haven't really seen a lot of what his scheme is going to look like. There will be some deep throws off play-action, but I see a lot of corner and crossing routes.
I don't know. He certainly has the training with Shanahan in SF. I'm not sure if he or Beathard will be the backup. It's a good question though.
No, Andy Reid is more West Coast based with a lot of other gadgets added to it.
Probably even since they're both installing new systems - Packers offense, Bears defense.
That is a sack and fumble and the Chiefs are going to try to run a play before LaFleur can challenge.
There's the challenge flag.
It turned out to be a first down after the ball was advanced, but now we'll see if his arm is going forward.
Only if it's ruled a turnover on the field. It was not ruled a turnover.
Yes, it was guess who was coming? He got a rookie QB with that one.
So, the play stands. Rashard Davis gets 13 yards of fumble yardage.