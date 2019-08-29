Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

Anthony Coyle with the holding penalty.
Nice job by Justin McCray at center in pass pro.
He'll play a dozen snaps maybe. He hasn't practiced that much because of a concussion and so they won't overwork him.
He's been much better swinging away as I wrote this week.
He was named the starter today by LaFleur.
This isn't the regular season. They're trying different things. LaFleur isn't calling plays either.
I kind of doubt it. There's a chance, but I think they can get him on practice squad. Otherwise, they could put him on IR and let him have a redshirt year.
D-line is Fadol Brown, Deon Simon and Kingsley Keke.
Carlos Hyde, the ball carrier, is someone who probably will be available if the Packers are looking for a back.
Crawford having some problems tackling tonight.
I'm leaning Fadol, but I need to see him tonight.
The corners are Hollman and Sullivan and the safeties are Redmond and Jamerson.
Someone got picked on that crossing route. Lookes like Redmond ran into Keke, who was zone dropping.
A little bit. I thought they would go with Jenkins, but I think they feel safer with Taylor to start out the season.
Third and 1 for Pettine's defense. Nice tackle by Redmond, but a second late.
You'll see Preston and Za'Darius Smith play inside on some passing downs. I wouldn't be surprised to see Preston Smith used there occassionally in some odd scheme Pettine comes up with until Burks comes back.
I don't have one. I don't think there will be any big surprises.
No, they're resting everybody, too.
Health is an issue. They don't want to get a guy and have to pay him all year if he's not healthy. I know there's an issue with Smith. I don't know about Foster.
He's a special teams player.
Za'Darius Smith is the better pass rusher, but I think Preston Smith is a better all-around player and could wind up close to the lead in sacks.
He's worth a look, no question. He's on the bubble.