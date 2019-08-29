Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

Justin McCray is an iron man. He's played the entire game.
Packers have rushed 24 times for 111 yards tonight, a 4.6-yard average.
Thankfully, we're at the 2-minute warning.
As long as Wilkins doesn't throw an interception returned for a TD, we'll be OK.
I wouldn't say none of them will make it. A few will. But I agree with your point. I think there should only be two preseason games. I just don't know about 18 regular-season games. That's too many.
I agree with your assessment. They are better pass blockers than run blockers at tackle, but Linsley, Taylor and Turner are strong guys with run blocking ability. We'll see how that all translates to LaFleur's offense.
Well, this is going to be it.
OK, folks, we've got the live blog for cutdown day Saturday and then we're off and running.
Thanks to everyone for hanging in there tonight. I'm looking forward to these games being real and I'm sure you are, too.
Don't forget our subscription sale. It's really worth it if you want all our coverage, including this blog.
And here's the deal for PackersNews.