Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

DeShone Kizer finished 8 of 15 for 77 yards and a touchdown with an interception, 62.4 rating.
Wilkins moving the team down the field. Probably would have had a long completion if not for P.I.on that last play.
He's a nice player who just needs to get bigger. I don't know if he will. He's razor thin, but he's worth keeping around on the practice squad.
Manny Wilkins might make the 53 as the fourth running back.
Dexter Williams pounds it in off tackle and those strobe lights pound my tired eyes.
Ficken with the extra point and It's looking better for LaFleur to walk out of here 2-2 in the preseason.
Dexter Williams has nine carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Oh boy, we got a guy running on the field. And down he goes. Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey takes him down at the 25-yard line.
Where are the strobe lights?
Not bad. He took it easy on the guy.
Chiefs start on their own 15.
I don't think he'll be claimed on waivers.
But I get your reference...
He won't make the 53. I don't know about practice squad.
He's still on injured reserve with the Packers.
He cleared waivers and so he reverts to injured reserve. When he's healthy or they reach an injury settlement he'll be officially released.
Chiefs will have to punt. Teo Redding is going to get a chance to return.
Justin McCray is an iron man. He's played the entire game.