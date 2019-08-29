Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

I'll miss my anniversary... again.
Yes, Manny Wilkins is in the game.
I had a model Javelin. It was sharp!
I don't know the answer to taht.
He's been around. He's a stopgap player. Iffy if he could help.
Sternberger went off with an apparent leg injury, but he's back on the sideline after being carted off.
Nice little move by Dexter Williams there.
Dexter Williams on the toss for a first down. 11 yards on two carries for Williams.
Nice vision by Dexter Williams on the screen pass. Gain of 21. Williams is saving his best for last (against a bunch of guys who won't be in the NFL on Sunday).