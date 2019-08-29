Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

I"ve noticed that they drop Randy Ramsey into coverage a lot. I don't know if they've done that on purpose to see whether he can do it or what. He was a DE in college.
Harrison Butker from 43 yards, it's good.
Looks like we're headed for overtime... not.
Just potential. I think he's got a chance to be a little more complete than Gilbert. I think Gilbert probably reached his ceiling.
I have one, but I can't reveal it yet.
There's a classic play-action pass you'll see from LaFleur. Pretty basic, but they'll package stuff around that in the regular season. They love that deep slant behind the inside linebackers.
Is there one? I drink what they serve us. I'm going with soda so far.
Moore. Much better athlete, bigger, stronger. But Redding might be an equal or better player right now.
He played a lot in the first half.
I don't think it's the end of the world, but I do think he should have played some. It would have been good to get him out there for a few series just to make sure the communication was good, get the crowd into it, build a little bit of who you're going to be.
No, he's a wide receiver. He's lost weight to try to become a wide receiver. He's pretty lean.
Packers will punt ... again.
I'm not sure how'd they structure that, but I suppose they could do it.
I think he's practice squad. Just my gut.
Yes. He would be eligible after six weeks.
Yes. I'll be working Sunday, Monday and Tuesday because they play on Thursday.