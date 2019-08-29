Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

I think it's fluid. More than likely, they go with a safety there mostly. If they pick someone up Sunday, I don't know how they get him ready for the opener on Thursday.
I would be they will. LaFleur seems to like having one.
I disagree. They'll keep him on the 53 and then put him on IR with the option of bringing him back later.
I think he's got some potential, but I don't think he's the answer. I actually like Brady Sheldon a little better.
Absolutely. He could start at all three interior positions, and don't think he won't keep pushing Taylor throughout the season.
Lots in the secondary and wide receiver.
I just like Boyle more. I think they have a better shot winning a game with him. I don't think you can win with Kizer. He's had a lot more opportunities to show himself than Boyle and he hasn't.
They used it on Trevor Davis last year.
OK, sorry about that, had to take a break for the national anthem.
Chiefs call heads and it's tails. Packers will take the ball.
BTW, they are playing on a 100-yard field.
Boyle starts on the 25 with Tra Carson in the backfield.
Nice looking run to start the game. Gain of 15.
They're not getting anything for either of those two.
J'Mon Moore with a nice gain.Third and 2 for Boyle.
Boyle is sacked and there's going to be a holding penalty. TE Jace Sternberger was in the game on that play.