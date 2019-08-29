Live game blog: Packers vs. Chiefs

Good evening everyone, welcome to the end of the games that don't count.
Hard to believe, but on Sunday, the Packers will be holding their first practice of Bears week.
We will be off an running soon.
A couple of things to start: We've got a new interface on this blog (for us) and so if there are any issues on your side, please email me with screen shots at tom.silverstein@jrn.com and we'll try to iron everything out by next week.
Also, don't forget that I'll be blogging all day Saturday for the cutdown to 53. I'm guessing we'll get going at 7 a.m., so set your alarm. It should be crazy. As soon as I have a link to the blog, I'll send it out on Twitter. Otherwise, just come to JSOnline or PackersNews.com and there will be a link.
I don't usually do a roster prediction, but Jim and I will be breaking down the roster on our podcast after the game tonight. We'll post it as soon as we're done tonight, probably around 2 a.m.
I'm sure he's been on the phone pursuing all kinds of deals. He found someone who would take Reggie Gilbert yesterday and I bet he isn't close to being done. There could be a couple of backs who come free that might be interesting.
OLB Randy Ramsey would be one who makes it and Tyler Lancaster is one who doesn't. Just my opinion.
Yeah, they are. I wouldn't expect Bolton to be back anytime soon and I wouldn't be surprised if he's put on IR before the cutdown, but I don't know that for a fact. He was somewhere optimistic this past week. King should be ready. He's had more than a month to recover from the hamstring and I think they've just been working toward getting him ready for Chicago.
I think it's close. Taylor isn't playing tonight, but Jenkins is. If they were settled on Jenkins, I would think they would sit him so he doesn't get hurt. So, it's possible they've settled on Taylor. But I do think they'll ultimately shop him to see what they can get.
I would say they're probably not great. If they didn't have to hold a spot St. Brown, maybe they could have afforded it. But I would guess they'll let Ficken go. I'm not sure he's done anything to show he's better than what the Bears have now. Kizer could get claimed, but I kind of doubt it.
I'll be watching to see if Kizer can move the ball, I want to see what Shepherd does, I'm interested in seeing more of Dexter Williams and I want to see more of ILB Brady Sheldon.
I think if Boyle starts, it shows he's ahead. I think he's ahead anyway. He's been more productive in the games.
Maybe 6 to 10, I would guess.
I don't think there will be any big surprises. I think those took place with Mike Daniels, Josh Jones and the trade of Reggie Gilbert.
Here's some news: Packers coach Matt LaFleur told WTMJ radio that Lane Taylor has won the left guard job. Interesting.
I would think so. He was really active before he got hurt, even for a former wide receiver he looked really smooth.
Not really. I think they probably just want him to get some return work. But he's also like the fifth receiver, so he's got to play.