Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

I don't know if he's hurt as much as why play with a QB who can't get him the ball.
Tremon Smith took a shot to the head and was taken off the field. I doubt we'll see him again today. Not sure who will return punts or kickofs.
CMC really keeps his legs moving. It's remarkable how tough he is for a little guy.
Boy, they have to figure out what's going on with these crossing routes. I think on that one, Campbell just busted the coverage. Bit on a fake. He's a little rusty.
King definitely closing better on his tackles. He was really missing a lot there the past couple of games.
The two Smiths are not getting much pressure on the Panthers tackles.
Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith were lined up on the same side and Z. Smith drew attention from the guard and center. P. Smith had a one-on-one.
Tramon Williams is deep for the punt.
Down to the 1, but they're going to call it a touchback.
He did not establish himself back in the field of play.
But the Packers are called for holding.
So Packers will start on the 10.
Preston Smith has set a career high with 9 sacks.
Tremon Smith is being evaluated for a concussion.
Yeah, there are a few really experienced ones who are good.
Not much happening on that run.
Smart move by Rodgers to get rid of it.
Third and 13, LaFleur calls a timeout.
Too much pressure again but the Packers are going to get bailed out by roughing the passer. Ugh.
I'm not buying that penalty.