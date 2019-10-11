Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Not a pretty block on that play, but it got the backside end out of the play.
A little play-action on second down and Adams makes just a great catch down the sideline.
He wanted it up high and Rodgers made a bad throw. Good receivers make something out of that ball.
Vitale was lined up in the slot and ran a corner route there. Everything was cleared out and Rodgers had no choice but to run.
Panthers get called for holding. Graham at least got that called against him.
First and goal inside the 1.
Actually they called it on Jackson covering Lazard.
Could have been thrown in two places.
Jones close on the off tackle run, but not worth a challenge
Are they giving it to him on this one?
Yes, LaFleur has been trying to get answers. Lately, he's said it's up to the players to wear the right cleats.
6 plays, 52 yards, 3:20. Jones 1-yard run. PACKERS 14, PANTHERS 10.
Because Aaron Jones tends to score touchdowns.
Aaron Jones has carried 7 times for 25 yards and two TDs.
Aaron Rodgers is 6 of 10 for 87 yards, 88.3 rating.
You'll have to ask them. I never hear him call Packers games.