Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Empty backfield on third and 2
Took Rodgers a long time to find Lazard. I'll bet you Lazard pushed off.
Yes, pass interference on Lazard.
Deep ball and Valdes-Scantling had a chance to adjust and catch that in front of the safety.
Not the best decision by Rodgers to throw it, but MVS has to go and get that ball. He played it very passively.
I don't know if he underthrew it on purpose or didn't have the arm strength to get it there.
He needed some help from his receiver. I'm pretty sure Adams would have found a way to come up with that.
This time Scott has no excuse. 32 yards on the punt. That's with the wind. Terrible.
Yes, I didn't think it was a bad call. He pushed off.
Panthers start at the 45.
Kyle Allen is standing in pretty much untouched. He's getting the ball off quickly. Corners are going to have to play more aggressively.
Ball is out on the snap, and Packers might have it.
Officials say it's Green Bay's ball.
Looked like Allen just lost the snap.
Packers will take over at the Carolina 48.
Not sure why the defense is celebrating a fumble they didn't cause, but I'm an old guy.
Yes, I think they need to pound it this series. They're practically in four-down territory, so why not?
Sternberger getting some more reps.