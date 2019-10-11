Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Could be. I think he's mostly being used to give the other guys a rest, but we'll see.
They thought Martellus Bennett was better. I don't know if Cook was interested in coming back after being spurned last time.
Cambpell is in the game at inside linebacker with Martinez.
Kingsley Keke is in the game too. Keep an eye on him. I think he's up and coming.
Savage has to go outside in on that rush. He can't let Allen get outside because he has no help there.
Kenny Clark with a real nice rush, but he's going to get called for a penalty, I believe.
So, it's holding and roughing the passer by Lancaster.
Amos is up in the box, he's got to get off that block on the toss play.
And Lowry can't fall down.
Norv Turner is throwing a lot at Pettine. Looks like he's confusing players about their assignments, creating some gray areas in coverage.
Coverage was much better there and now they've got to get pressure on Allen on third and 10. They have to win this down big.
Much better team defense there.
That's the end of the first quarter.
He has been solid lately. Took over for Graham Gano and has been trustworthy.
They split action. Gary was in on the first third down, Fackrell on the second.
Slye from 50 yards is good. PANTHERS 10, PACKERS 7.
Bakhtiari getting beat around the edge by Mario Addison. That's a trend, him getting beat around the corner.
Jamaal Williams in the game this series.