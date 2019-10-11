Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Three tight ends in the game there.
Looked like an iso play for Graham, who fell down. Probably needs to swing that over to Jones in the flat.
Very nice job of Rodgers staying alive and not taking off running. That's the kind of play he made in his prime where he ran to throw.
Or I should say scrambled to throw.
Rodgers is finding a lot of room over the middle on crossing routes. Panthers are playing zone and soft coverage, kind of like the Chargers did.
There's Jones up the middle off the Jet action.
Big score there to respond.
Rodgers was 4 of 6 for 68 yards on the Packers' seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ties it at 7-7.