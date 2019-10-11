Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

JK Scott with his first cold-weather punt.
That's a 37-yard punt, no return.
Note that he was punting into the wind. I made a mistake earlier and said Carolina was going against the wind first. The Packers are.
He's not been dominating, but he's not been bad. His hang time numbers have been very consistent.
At this point, they owe him the money. It's guaranteed. Might as well see what they can get out of him. The time to make the move was in the spring.
Just be more disciplined. I'm not sure why these are happening all of a sudden.
There's a big blown coverage in the secondary.
Play-action and Norv Turner had a receiver run right behind the linebackers.
Looks like they were in zone coverage and someone forgot or they were in man and King was playing zone.
Yeah, but it might have been a zone call. It looked like he was playing quarters coverage. If thta's what it was, a safety or corner should have been waiting for him.
Don't always equate performance with attitude. Sometimes teams just don't play well.
Bad start for the defense. Allen takes advantage of the short distance to the goal-line and rolls quickly to the right and hits Samuel.
Tough play to defend. It was allowing them to get down there that was the biggest issue.
You want the wind in the fourth quarter. I think that's what LaFleur was thinking.
Sometimes calls don't get relayed. It might have also been a combination coverage with zone one side and man on the other. Could be a mental error.
No, I don't think you can say that.
No, I have not seen that.
Rodgers takes man-to-man with Adams and goes for it. Flags down for interference.
Don't forget, the Panthers are without their top corner today, so I expect them to test the corners a lot today.
Rodgers may have audibled to this play. He had a weak set up to the left and he brought Kumerow over before the snap to run a bootleg.