Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Not an ideal start, Panthers start at the 34.
Kevin King and Adrian Amos both starting.
Packers start out in their base defense with Lowery and Lancaster with Clark.
If you notice, Clark was lining up on the nose and the two defensive linemen were to his right or left. A heavy formation.
Here comes Oren Burks for the first time.
Nice job of playing the bootleg by Amos. He patiently waited for Olsen to come to him. Allen threw it away.
Looks like Burks is going to get some playing time today.
Third and 6. Big rush down. Gary and P. Smith outside,
Good close by King to finish that play short of the first down.
Five-man rush with Martinez coming up the middle.
Tremon Smith back for the punt.
Panthers managed 23 yards on their first drive. Much better start for the defense.
Given the offense is at the 10, I expect to see some running to start the game.
They do script. Field position can change it some, but being on the 10 shouldn't.
Aaron Jones was an ankle away from breaking a very big run there.
Second and 1, good shot play down.
Jimmy Graham forgot the snap count.
That was a formation that gave Rodgers some information. They split Vitale out and the Panthers stuck with a corner on him. Let's him know zone is coming and might be what they're playing a lot of today.
Panthers aren't bringing any heat... ruling on the field is Lazard dropped it.
Yep, bounced off the ground.