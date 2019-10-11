Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Martinez is not nearly as bad as the general public thinks he is. The NFL values him more than the fans. Find someone who can lead the NFL in tackles and you have a capable replacement. But there aren't a lot of those guys. He doesn't miss many tackles and he doesn't blow assignments. He's not Pro Bowl material, but you would notice if he were gone.
Lowry is pretty solid. Lancaster and Adams are serviceable. They need to keep playing Kingsley Keke. I thought he did a nice job last week when he was in the game. I want to see if he plays more today.
DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel are their top receivers. CMC is the main threat run and pass.
I don't know the answer to that. I trust the personnel department knows whether that would be the case. They also would know whether Peko is finished. I suspect he is.
I'm not sure it matters either way.
They definitely want to make up for last week's performance. I don't think they'll be as dead as they were. That said, I expect Carolina to bring it to them.
National anthem, hang on.
They had a dud. They read their clippings a little too much, thought the home crowd would carry them and fell flat. It happens.
Good question. I'm going to guess Campbell.
He's got a little bit of a calf injury, but not terrible.
Panthers call heads, it's tails. Packers defer and Packers will kick.
There does seem to be wind. Carolina will be going into the wind in the first quarter.