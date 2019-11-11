Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Man, he just got overrun on that one, Preston SMith from the backside and Kenny Clark up the middle. Allen had no chance on that play.
Actually, they only rushed four. They faked the blitz and that caused some confusion upfront. Good design on third down.
Jones with a great job of fighting for more yards. Made it third and 1 instead of third and 4.
Can they get a yard up the middle this time?
Pretty much a sure thing when you have Davante Adams out there with a corner playing off.
Corner was playing the odds, but I guess this late in the game, I would have had him in bump coverage. Only risk is a pick.
Rodgers calls timeout No. 2.
Delay of game. Rodgers didn't seem aware of the play clock. On the other hand, he probably didn't want to call another timeout.
That was close to being a disaster.
Third and 14. Good time for a draw play to keep that clock running.
If Jimmy Graham had gotten that first down....
Fourth and 3. LaFleur is going to go for it.
Could be to draw offsides.
Yep, Packers take delay of game. They'll punt.
Down to the 11. Panthers take over there.
Ball is in the defense's court.
2:25 left, Panthers have all three timeouts.