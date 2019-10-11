Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

I forgot that Carolina had the choice which way to go in the second half. They took the wind in the fourrth.
Panthers about to make this a one TD game.
McCaffrey with his 11th rushing TD this year.
McCaffrey starts to heat up. 17 carries for 96 yards and a TD.
I have no idea why they went for 2.
I'm guessing Rivera is thinking they might get two more field goals or he's going for the win now. I don't really get it.
That doesn't make sense to me. Why not go for two when/if you score the second TD?
Not regularly, but he has given up some completions in man-to-man. You have to remember the times they're not throwing at him, his guy is probably covered. He's not giving up TDs, that's the big thing.
Aaron Jones right up the middle. The Packers seem to be owning.
The Packers' double team blocks have been really effective tonight.
Rivera had his team line up in a 3-4 on that last play and Jones should have been dropped for a loss, but he bounced it outside. All effort on his part.
Rodgers was smart to go for it long. Just like a punt if it gets picked off.
Very effective punt. Inside the 10.
Go back and look at the replay. Adams and another receiver were covered underneath. Nothing there.
You have to give Kyle Allen a lot of credit. He's making some tough throws with guys bearing down on him.
You can see why he's 5-1.