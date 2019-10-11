Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Panthers start at the 18.
Campbell playing almost exclusively in the middle with Martinez now.
Burks got a few snaps early, but now it's all Campbell.
A big benefit is that it lets Amos stay back and be the last line of defense. He's their best tackler and runs are less likely to go all the way with him back there.
Oh man, Allen missed McCaffrey wide open in the flat to the right. That would have gone for a long way.
Holding on the Panthers. Za'Darius Smith draws it. Ten gets lucky he didn't commit a facemask.
Let's hold off on the Gary is a bust talk. It's 10 games into his career. Sheesh.
They did and they defended it pretty well, I would say.
Well, part of that is his fault. It's not like they don't need him. They don't trust him. There's tons of opportunity with him and he hasn't earned the playing time. Something is missing.
That was pretty much what was said of him coming out. Michigan used him more as an end to hold the point of attack. He's going to have to learn to be an NFL pass rusher.
Nice catch by Greg Olsen. That's a veteran TE catch.
Za'Darius Smith starting to warm up a little in the pass rush game. Helps that the Panthers need to throw it a little more.
How many sacks does he have tonight?
You project as well. Za'Darius Smith was not much of a pass rusher until Baltimore moved him inside in his fourth year.