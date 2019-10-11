Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Adrian Amos can't catch, but Tramon Williams can.
Ball tipped by Amos right into the hands of Tramon Williams.
Didn't Amos tip the one to Kevin King three weeks ago?
Chicago, Minnesota, Oakland, Carolina.
Adams had it in his hands. He was tucking it away when Jackson ripped it away.
That would have been a huge gain. The ball was a little behind Adams.
Now's the time for the Packers to really establish their run game. It's important for the future.
Panthers have given up a lot of rushing yards in these situations. Packers are taking advantage.
They are just gaining them 10 yards a clip. Panthers seem helpless upfront.
Good block by Sternberger.
Sternmberger is seeing a ton of playing time in this game. He seems to be helping more in the run game than the pass game. I wonder if we'll see a play-action to him soon.
Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have combined for 20 carries for 129 yards and 3 TDs today for the Packers.