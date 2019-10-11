Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Jones with the inside zone run. Obviously, LaFleur made some adjustments at halftime.
Packers block down on the Panthers aggressive front four and Jones runs right on their tails.
I think Rodgers got a perfect look there with OLB Bruce Irvin in tight where Bryan Bulaga could block down on him.
Aaron Jones has his second game with 3 TDs this season. Last time that happened was Jim Taylor (three games) in 1962.
Aaron Jones has nine carries for 66 yards and 3 TDs today.
Aaron Rodgers is 11 of 18 for 193 yards, 97.7 rating.
WR Davante Adams has four catches for 99 yards.
Yes, he's giving up too many plays and committing too many penalties.
Packers committed a penalty on that pass up the middle to CMC.
Holding on Kevin King. It's declined.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has 64 total yards today, 42 rushing, 22 receiving.
Panthers making their move again. Man-to-man coverage and Alexander is a half step behind.
There's pressure. Fackrell just caused an incompletion with a hit on Allen.
Samuel looked like he was open when Allen threw it.
Ibraheim Campbell strips McCaffrey of the ball, but the Panthers recover.
Great tackle by Campbell, but good bounce for the Panthers.
Once McCaffrey gets going, everything else opens up.
Very nice break by King, who knew what pass was coming. Great recovery.