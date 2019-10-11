Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

No, we are not allowed on the sideline during the game. Only the TV broadcast.
He is struggling no doubt. Oddly.
Yeah not sure how you false start there...skill guys should always be looking at the ball (worst case). That was...untimely...for sure.
Most guys are playing hurt to a degree, but we haven't seen him listed with anything "major" and he hasn't missed practice time.
Terrible call. But it's Rodgers. I think if Clark does that to Allen, there's no flag TBH.

Not sure that matters - these guys have been falling down all year at home.
Didn't hear that explanation up here...but body weight is a thing...still though...

I dunno ... this team isn't good enough to blow teams out IMO. The head coach went for a big play getting the ball back. I don't blame him.

OK? Haven't seen him totally break out (yet). Campbell has been kind of shadowing him on third down ...


Tremon Smith and Ty Summers are both out for the game with concussions.
First time they've gotten the ball out to Jones in the open field, but there's a flag down.
Bakhtiari with an illegal hands to the face penalty.
Hanging onto the ball helped him on that one. Adams broke open late for a 38-yard completion.
Elgton Jenkins saved Rodgers from getting sacked with a block from behind.
Finally got the Panthers bottled up. Jones with a great cut into a backside hole.
Perfect zone play with Jones cutting behind the line of blockers.
Packers are moving the ball with the run and pass. Let's see if they can finish.