Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Lazard looked open. Rodgers sailed it.
Jimmy Graham, posting at the pylon. Kept both feet in bounds.
I wonder abaout the ball thouh.
Only one foot down, this might be coming back.
His left foot hit his right foot, not the ground.
It is incomplete. Both feet weren't down.
Here we go, 8 seconds left, third and goal at the 7.
Got a holding penalty coming against the Packers I believe.
Two fouls both on defense, pass interference and illegal hands to the face.
Ball is on the 1 yard line with 2 seconds left in the half. What do the Packers do?
Smart play by the Panthers to commit a penalty. They're pretty much forcing the Packers to choose.
Right now, the five OL are on the field. Everyone else is near the sideline.
The 20 second clock is going down. Packers will call a timeout when it gets down to 3.
Packers call a timeout and now they have time to think about their call.
Rodgers coming out, Packers will go for it from the 1 with 2 seconds left.
Jamaal Williams is the running back.