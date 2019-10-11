Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Third down again for the Packers.
I guess not cutting Jimmy Graham was an OK move.
This is the reason they keep him around. Every once in a while, he's capable of getting open.
That had to be a busted coverage.
They've run 11 times and passed 13. That's pretty good balance. They're not doing much on the ground.
LB Ty Summers went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.
Decent block by Jimmy Graham on the WR screen. Shielded his guy and let Adams get to the outside for 9 yards.
What a great tackle by Kuechly. Anyone else and Williams carries him into the end zone.
19 seconds left and LaFleur burns a timeout.
Packers have one more timeout left, first and 10 at the 2.
Looked like he hit the back of his head, but he's back in the game.
False start on the Packers.
This one is on Jamaal Williams. Not sure what he did.
Walked toward Rodgers to hear the snap count.
Oh, there it is. He jerked forward.