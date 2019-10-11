Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

I would think that would be the plan. I think they'll run it a lot to start and then see how it goes.
Kind of doubt it. They need to get Jones and Williams involved first.
Good question. The Panthers run block very well, but aren't as good pass blocking. So on third downs, Pettine is going to have to bring the heat.
He's been very steady all year, really. He's been really versatile. He's played deep safety, a little bit of slot, and inside linebacker in the dime defense. He's had a good season.
There were no signs of that last week. They just got hammered at the line of scrimmage. Today should be a better look.
I think he's been double-teammed and slid to. He's a reason Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith get one on ones. Teams do not want to get beat up the middle and so they're paying a lot of attention to him. And I think the calf has slowed him down some.
It should be, but I wouldn't bet my salary on it.
Wilkerson's leg injury was terrible. There's a reason he's not playing anywhere. I don't think Perry wants to play. I haven't heard a peep about him trying out or anything. I think he's done playing.
Let me put that to paper. I'll get back to you....
That and the fact he's not producing. Lazard should be on the field more than he is. He's a great run blocker and he seems to make three decent catches a game.
They wouldn't tell us if they were, that's for sure.
Figuring out how to cover CMC out of the backfield.
I think we could see more five or six-man fronts with three or four DL.