Live game blog: Packers vs. Carolina Panthers

Hello everyone, welcome to the JSOnline and PackersNews live blog of Packers vs. Panthers.
They should, I mean, the Panthers give up 5.1 yards per carry. They should at least combine for 30 touches. It's a good time for Jamaal Williams with the weather a little colder and the ground a little harder.
He was inactive last week too. This has become a wasted year for him. He can't get on the field with Sullivan and Redmond playing the way they are.
They had a plan for him when they drafted him. It just didn't work out. They thought he could become a good bump-and-run corner or safety. It hasn't worked out.
Well, depends on the situation. Teams might move down the field, but do they score touchdowns. Is the object to keep them out of the end zone or keep them from kicking a field goal. Is it a 3-point game or a 4-point game. All those things matter.
Play a lot of zone and hope your defensive line can hold the point of attack. It's tough. I would probably try some run blitzes, too, but I'd almost be more worried about CMC as a receiver than runner.
It's 36 degrees and overcast. Winds look like they're around 10 mph. Seems breezy with the flags blowing to the south end.
He's not exceptionally fast and so he's better in a zone defense. The Packers play a lot of man-to-man. He's better in the slot than outside, but there isn't much opportunity in the slot with Tramon and Sullivan. He showed ball skills at Iowa, but they haven't shown up here.
Something like that. He keeps trying to come back and has a setback. He seems like he gets closer each week, but he's just not ready.