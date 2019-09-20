Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Sack and the Packers are saying the ball is theirs.
Looks like Rashan Gary recovered after Preston Smith stripped Flacco of the ball.
Smith came around the edge and knocked that thing loose.
It is of course being reviewed.
The play stands. GB ball.
So, we're at the 2-minute warning.
Detroit beating the Eagles and Vikings crushing the Raiders.
Good question. I tend to think no, but I hard to tell without seeing the plays repeated.
Second and goal at the 7.
That was a nice call. Broncos had the safeties back in part to double Adams and Jones took advantage with a run right up the gut for a TD. Defense gets an assist for that TD.
Packers just had a 5 on 4 on the front line and ran a wedge play. Jones always runs well behind his blockers.