Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

Linsay for the touchdown but there's a flag down.
Holding on the Broncos, Emanuel Sanders. Alexander did a nice acting job there.
It was freeman on the run, sorry.
Second and 1. Lots of short yardage for the Broncos today.
Broncos quick-snap it and sneak it with Flacco on third and 1. He looked stopped for a second.
Nice coverage by Alexander on the play-action pass.
Down goes Flacco with Z. Smith beating Bowles, but there's a flag down.
Illegal shift on the Broncos, declined, so Denver will have to kick the field goal.
That's Z. Smith's second sack of the year.
Smith bull-rushed Bowles and got a shove from the guard, but still got to Flacco.
McManus' 30-yard field goal is good.
Broncos have two scoring drives of 15 plays. They lead in time of possession 18:09 to 8:01 with 3:50 left in the 2nd Q.
I'm wondering if rotating Jones and Williams is affecting Jones' rhythm.
Von Miller slips past Bulaga and pressures Rodgers into a quick throw. First big pressure Miller has had.
Bakhtiari made a great block on Chubb, but Elgton Jenkins fell asleep and let a guy pressure Rodgers.
Even so, MVS had the first down but dropped the ball.