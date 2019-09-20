Live game blog: Packers vs. Broncos

They need to get Aaron Jones going on this drive.
False start on Bakhtiari.
Interesting part of that down was that it was second and 7 and the Broncos were in nickel. Would have been a good down to run with Jones and Vitale in the game.
Sorry, Williams and Vitale.
Jamaal Williams getting fired up after a tough run up the middle. Flag down.
By the way, RB Royce Freeman is out of the game with an injury.
That's a facemask, so add 15 yards on top of that 12-yard run.
Broncos DT Derek Wolfe is down.
I don't know about misty. But everybody and everything is wet.
Not if it's in the end zone.
DDerek Wolfe is being taken off the field on a cart. That's a huge loss for the Broncos.
Davante Adams on Chris Harris catches a 22-yard back shoulder pass from Rodgers. Broncos will challenge.
Yes, every series it appears.
He did in the first quarter.
Broncos are challenging pass interference.
A little bit of a push. Depends on how the officials see it. Doesn't seem flagrant.